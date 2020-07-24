A new racism
I think all this malarkey about Black Lives Matter has gone on long enough. There are probably as many homeless people who aren’t Black as there are Black ones. But they aren’t considered because they aren’t important. Only the Black ones are. … That’s racism, pure and simple.
Help the police
To say that the Black community has historically had more crime due to the fact that they won’t work with the police is not being racist. It’s a fact. The reason that crime of this magnitude doesn’t happen in the white community is because there are witnesses who talk.
Pop and bang
In answer to Don Roach’s question (Your letters, July 20): This is allowed because our forefathers said that on the Fourth of July, there should be celebration and fireworks.
War on Democrats
President Donald Trump is dispatching federal squads to Democratic cities. He has declared war on Democrats.
Weapons question
The St. Louis prosecuting attorney says it’s against the law to threaten people with a gun to protect yourself and your property. The Buchanan County prosecuting attorney says if the gun isn’t loaded, it isn’t a weapon. Doesn’t Missouri have written laws defining such situations, or do these prosecutors just do whatever they feel like?
Flight to safety
Why don’t you publish the restaurants and stores that are requiring face masks so that it would allow people who are worried about catching the virus to patronize those businesses that are responsible, and the people who don’t want to wear a mask can go to the businesses that aren’t responsible.
Getting advice
The school district of Jackson, Missouri, went back to school for summer school the second week of July. Why doesn’t our school district contact them and see how their summer school works?
Casino rules
Good job, City Council. You say you have to wear a face mask in any building over 10,000 square feet — but you leave the casino exempt. Who’s paying your bottom dollar?
Matter over mind
If you look at Joe Biden, it is so obvious his body has outlived his mind. I am convinced the people who support him need a mental test instead of him, because his is right out there for you to see.
Signs of success
In a country that’s so bad and so racist for so many years, why are there so many successful Black people in so many fields? Not just one — all of them. But because there are a few who don’t want any laws, they’re protesting for that few.
