Lined up

What was it, 11 city blocks? Cars were stacked up, trying to get food in this town? And they’re going to spend $94 million on an RV park and the people here in St. Joe can’t even eat? Now you tell me our leaders care about us.

Editor’s note: The RV park will cost around $2 million.

Tall grass

It must have been the buzzards that led law enforcement to the body that was found in the median on Interstate 29, because it sure wasn’t the fact that you could see it down through there, the way the Missouri Department of Transportation mows anything anymore. I don’t understand how they operate. They have people in six days a week working, but they’re never out doing anything. This is just absolutely unacceptable.

Back to nature

A body was found in the median on I-29. I guess that was pretty lucky, the way the Department of Transportation mows these days. It’s lucky anybody could see it out there. I, myself, feel that instead of defunding the police departments, they should defund MoDOT. It looks like they just want everything to go back to nature.

Random bullets

People are saying that we don’t have a “real gang problem.” Folks, I got news for you — those bullets don’t care whether that gangster is real or not, they’re still going to kill you when they hit you.

Right to defend

This is one veteran who doesn’t go along with “Hug a Thug.” If someone comes barreling up my road, tears down the gate, charges my house, I will stand them off with a gun. I have that right to defend myself and my property. These people in St. Louis had that right. You don’t like the fact that mobs don’t rule? Then get out of our country. We don’t need mob rule, and we have the right to defend ourselves against it.

Roll of the dice

Education is important. I see where they’re pushing for schools to reopen. My question is, is it worth it? Is it worth rolling the dice with our children’s lives? There’s nothing wrong with home-schooling, it’s just that the parents don’t want to do it. They said that half the children that were home-schooled didn’t do their homework, didn’t even get on their computers, but they come to find out the parents would drag them off on vacation instead of keeping them home and schooling them. When is mankind going to smarten up?

Editor’s note: There is a difference between home-schooling, which involves the parent taking complete responsibility for curriculum and instruction, and remote distance learning through a school school district.

Editorial pitch

To the News-Press editorial staff: Please give us your opinion on the president refusing to commit to accepting the result of the November election if he loses. Would love to see an editorial to that effect.

Fools in charge

With violence erupting in the Democratic-held cities, that goes to show you we cannot let them have control of the Senate or the presidency. There’s a lot of good, everyday Democrats out there, but the fools running these cities ought to be in jail.