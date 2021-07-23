Slap on the wrist
I was very disappointed to learn that one of the insurrectionists to the Capitol only got 8 months in prison. I’m afraid they’re all going to get a slap on the wrist, but I hope some get 8 to 10 years.
Boot him out
Isn’t it funny how our school numbers are dropping but Van Zyl’s income is going up? By $14,000? That doesn’t make sense. We need to boot that moneygrubber out of here.
Explain to me
Dr. Fauci is a liar and Rand Paul was correct. If trying to make a virus capable of jumping from animals to humans is not gain-of-function, then can someone tell me what is?
What’s going on?
I watched an article on the news saying that the sheriff’s department was going to put on the ballot a pay increase, and just recently I thought the City Council sat down and amended that and they got a huge pay raise? What’s going on with all the money they just got? Now they’re putting it back on the ballot. I don’t understand.
What are they hiding?
Why doesn’t the CDC and Biden administration release the true numbers of people who have tested positive for COVID or come down with COVID after receiving the vaccination? Why are they only counting people in hospitals? What are they hiding by not releasing this information? They are helping spread misinformation. They need to be upfront and truthful about what exactly is going on.
Seeking answers
Has there been a change in calculating our monthly sewer bills? I was under the impression that the bills were based on winter water usage. One rate is established and stays in effect for an entire year. This protects people who water lawns heavily or have swimming pools. But now my sewer bill is changing on a monthly basis. Has something changed, or did I misunderstand the process?
Letting them in
I just wonder if the Delta variant should be called the Immigration variant, after allowing 1 million people to cross our border and busing them to different states.
Punishing the
wrong people
Why does Biden continue to punish the people of the United States for the COVID outbreak? Why doesn’t he go after China? After all, they’re the ones who released it. Could it be he just doesn’t want to bite the hand that feeds him?
Look it up
As a matter of fact, and please look it up to verify, over 1 million illegal immigrants have been arrested on the southern border since Biden became president. I dare you to dispute this fact.
