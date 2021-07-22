Hope and pray
Now that critical race theory is being exposed for what it is – a socialist indoctrination and rewriting of actual history – let’s hope and pray it never sees the light of day in the St. Joseph School District.
An impeachable offense
As President Biden is insisting on not protecting the U.S. border, if that is not an impeachable offense, then I don’t know what is.
Hats off to you
I take my hat off to the very few home repair contractors who actually show up for scheduled appointments, and those who will call if they are running behind or can’t make it. Your shiny lettering on your truck advertising your good service means nothing when you stand people up. Get off your lazy backsides and take care of your customers.
Just a thought
I was just wondering if maybe we didn’t charge our Mustang players $750 to play here, might we get a batter caliber of player?
Never again
Yesterday Jeff Bezos bragged that his overworked employees and overcharged customers paid for him to go fly in space. Well, he won’t be getting any more space money from this customer.
Bottom of the list
Consumer Reports just published customer satisfaction survey results on 26 internet providers. Of this list, Suddenlink ranks 24. Only two have poorer customer satisfaction ratings. I don’t think anyone is surprised.
A bit much
I see that Sports Illustrated has a new cover model for this year, a transgender cover model. A man in a swimsuit on the cover of Sports Illustrated. We also have a transgender representing Nevada in the Miss USA pageant. A man in a dress. I don’t know your political views, but I think that’s a bit much for most people.
A bad path
If Buchanan County continues its dismal record of vaccinations, it may be that the school system has to invoke virtual school again, and in so doing they will cancel all fall sports.
Greatly appreciated
God bless everyone involved in the cleanup of Contrary Creek. You can’t imagine how good that made me feel. It’s great to see people involved in cleaning that up. Thank you.
Pay them
Christine Flowers: You don’t have to beg people to work. You have to pay people to work. The days of economic slavery are coming to an end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.