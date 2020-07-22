Question of age

I see in the paper we had six deaths to the coronavirus. How old were these people? I’d really like to know.

Editor’s note: There are now nine recorded deaths in Buchanan County. We know that one was a prison inmate (no age given), one was a man in his 40s, one was a man in his 60s, one was a man in his 80s and another was a woman in her 90s. Four of the deaths have been residents of the Living Community retirement facility in St. Joseph.

Road access

I had a question about this proposed RV park on the river. I see the city’s going to spend over $1.3 million for the developers, and then I’m curious as to access to this RV park. Will it require a new road? And who’s going to pay for that road, the taxpayers? I think this is a ridiculous idea.

Editor’s note: Much of the money would come from the city’s hotel-motel tax, which voters approved specifically for the purpose of riverfront improvements.

Part of history

I’m against police brutality, but enough is enough. These protesters who are trying to remove the statues, the statues need to be left alone. Take them all and put them in a museum, clean them up so that if somebody wants to go see them, they have the right to. But don’t destroy them. They are all part of history.

No excuse

There’s no excuse that the most educated and wealthiest nation in the world has all these cases of COVID-19 — 140,000-plus of us have died from it because President Donald Trump said it was a hoax, which means fake. There’s no sense in it and there’s no excuse for it.

Problem exposed

About five or six months ago, our government helped our people and gave us some relief financially. The Republicans got to complaining that the people were making more money than when they worked, and they shouldn’t give them that much money. … Let me put it this way. If you’re helping somebody on relief, and they make more money than they do when they work, shouldn’t you raise the minimum wage and make sure they make more money than they do when you put them on relief?

Back to school

I remember when we had a polio epidemic. It was almost strictly a childhood disease. We went to school as usual, not knowing what caused it anyway. Finally a vaccine was invented, which is still being used today. I wonder if Trump offered $5,000 for every school-age child to go back to school, how many would send that child back to school.

Get some ear plugs

For the guy who was whining about the fireworks at Stonecrest on Fourth of July: Get a life. With all the craziness that’s going on around us, it’s the least of my worries and I’m sure the police have more worries of their own.