Losses and gains

I was reading Friday’s Ping Poll results on unrealized capital gains. The outcome was exactly as I expected, but I wonder of those people who voted, how many really understand what an unrealized capital gain is; and that if you do tax those, you have to do the reciprocal of unrealized capital losses.

Pick a side

What do you want? More jobs, higher wages, lower taxes, less welfare? Or do you want more welfare, employers moving overseas, stagnant wages, open borders, riots and corrupt good ol’ boy politics. You have a choice.

Paying the bill

Who will pay for Medicaid expansion in Missouri? We will. Please educate yourself. Missourians send millions of dollars to the federal government, which in turn sends our dollars to states that have Medicaid expansion. All you have to do is check the records and follow the money. We will pay for it.

No tax cuts

I’m no Republican, but I don’t support payroll tax cuts, because that means cuts to Social Security.

Playing dirty

We know President Donald Trump plays dirty with his opponents, but you ain’t seen nothing yet. In the next four months, Trump is gonna hire women to come out of the woodwork and tell outrageous lies about Joe Biden.

Think of others

Missouri is in the red zone with an increase of the COVID virus. Our mayor and the City Council should declare that all must wear masks in public. It has been shown that in areas where masks are worn, the virus is less invasive. Those who won’t wear a mask only care for their own comfort and not the health of others.

Kick him out

Here’s one that’s completely out of touch with reality: “Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sues to end cities’ defiance on mask rules.” Is he an idiot or just acting like it? Florida’s a hotspot down there too. But he’s also one of the people getting on TV saying Florida is doing just fine. Then you go and talk to the mayors and other people and they tell you the exact opposite. He ought to be kicked out of office.

Extra charge

I saw some businesses in Missouri are starting to charge between 5% and 25% COVID surcharge on their bills. I’m sure some of the restaurants will try that here in St. Joe.

Time to wake up

These people who are rioting are professional rioters. This is nothing more than trying to get rid of Trump because he is seemingly the only one who cares what happens to our people and our country. Can’t you see what’s happening? Wake up.

A new normal

The only way we’re going to get back to normal is to get a normal president.