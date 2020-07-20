Not fooled twice

If I lived in Russia or China, I might have been forced to vote for a dictator or a liar. Oh yeah, I live in America; did that already. I will not vote for that man again.

A useful idiot

More brilliant advice from “It’s your call.” Some local yokel advised that if you have a medical condition you don’t have to wear a mask. Well, let me try my hand at advice. If you have health problems — heart problems, lung problems, diabetes, etc. — and choose not to wear a mask in surroundings where there are or have been many people, you are an idiot. It’s your choice, but you’re still an idiot.

Who’s weak?

Joe Biden says “Trump’s weak leadership” — I got news for him! The weakest leadership we had went out of office four years ago. That includes him and his buddy, former President Barack Obama. If you want more of Obama, then you better vote for Biden. If you like the way the country’s going today, you better vote for Trump. … I’m sick and tired of even looking at Biden, let alone voting for him.

Topple Trump

President Donald Trump is trying to divide our country for his own personal political gain. I say first we vote to keep our statues, and then vote in November to get rid of Trump.

Dumb or dead?

This is in regard to the schools opening in the fall. I would rather have a dumb kid than a dead one.

No community spirit

I’m an 83-year-old lady with multiple illnesses, however, I always wear my mask when I go out. I don’t want to be infected, and I don’t want to infect somebody else. It seems to me some of these young people don’t have any community spirit. Maybe you could help save my life, or maybe you could help save your life. I really do worry about you the same as I worry about myself.

Iceberg warning

Trump has hired a new campaign manager. Oh yes, that will help him a lot. He’s just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

Of thee I sing

My country tis of thee. Sweet land of liberty. This is America, baby. Love it or leave it.

Thinning the herd

With this COVID-19 virus, they talk a lot about herd immunity. I think what we’re going to get is a thinning of the herd. There’s going to be a lot fewer dumb people around when this is over.

Time for school

It’s very important that students go back to school. If they don’t, they may all turn out to be Democrats.