Stop the insanity

One question. Why are we allowing these insane people to change the names of all our teams and schools and tear down our history? Why are we standing by and watching this little minority of people destroy our past? When is the average man going to stand up and say, “Stop!” and then it’s all over?

Simple minds

This is a very infectious and virulent virus. Those who claim “liberty” and do not wear a face mask are selfish and are spreading the virus and infecting other people because of their negligence. It’s a simple thing to do, and they should do it for the benefit of all people in St. Joseph.

We really want to know

My husband and I choose to wear a mask in public wherever we go. Recently we went into (a restaurant) and the waitresses were not wearing masks. They were not social distancing. They cannot take your order or serve your food 6 feet away. I know a few restaurants (where) the waitresses are wearing masks. Is it possible to print in the paper which facilities require their employees to wear a mask? We are not comfortable going into an establishment to find out if their waitresses are masked up.

Stupid is as stupid does

I see big retail stores like Walmart and Costco are making it mandatory to wear a mask inside. It’s about time. People say, “they’re taking our constitutional rights away.” No, stupid, it’s to save your life.

Nailed it

I’m looking on the Debate page, and that cartoon about “good luck this fall when school starts” with all those kids — I don’t know who came up with that — but that’s priceless. One kid’s got his mask over his head, “I’m a pirate!” he says. Another says, “I’m a astronaut!” That’s exactly how it’s going to be!

Hard question

What part of ‘if everybody wore a mask, we could knock down this virus in a couple weeks’ is so hard to understand?

It’s coming

You Democrats think you have things worked out on how you’re going to win in November. Just because you show up in places in large numbers raising hell and threatening people, and meeting little to no resistance from conservatives, in no way means you have total control. We conservatives are biding our time, and when it comes time to strike, we will do it in overwhelming numbers.

Change the picture

I’m an alum of Savannah High School and I don’t have any problems at all with the Savages’ nickname. I just think they should change the picture to a non-native Caucasian to see how white people like it.

More than masks

Just interested in a suggestion: I know masks will help definitely, but why not let the security and an employee stand inside Walmart, Price Chopper, wherever, and take people’s temperatures? And if people have a temperature, turn them away.