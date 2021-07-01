Not swayed
In response to “Swayed,” Terry Jordan didn’t start writing about school closings until after the bond vote. And while the caller obviously didn’t bother to study the plan, there was indeed a plan put forth.
Free flowing
When they first changed the timing on the traffic lights on the Belt Highway, I absolutely hated it. Now I love it. There’s plenty of free space for cars to move through traffic, and I think it’s working really well. Thank you, St. Joe.
Do the math
No, the coronavirus is not the same as the flu. It is 10 times deadlier.
Silence is deafening
Hundreds of far-left movement people blockaded all White House entrances demanding changes from Biden — and not a peep from the major media, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, etc. Nothing from the left-leaning media. Why?
Tower power
If you don’t want to put an AT&T tower up at the north shops, maybe AT&T would be happy to put one down south of Kovac’s Fireworks. They really need some good internet and cellphone service down there.
Barrel of fun
I think I have a solution for the problem with the trash bins. Why doesn’t the city donate the 55-gallon metal barrels to everyone and then they can put the trash bags inside, and I’m sure the trashmen will love it because they won’t have to pick up the trash in the street.
Lower the cost
If the animal shelter is so overcrowded with dogs, why don’t they lower the price to adopt them? I know for a fact the veterinarians donate their time to fix these dogs and whatever else needs to be done to take care of them, so why can’t they lower the prices so normal people can afford to adopt them?
Priority No. 1
I read in the paper that the school board is moving from the main library to the old Noyes school. I wonder what the priority of air conditioning at that school is going to be.
Editor’s note: It’s already air conditioned.
