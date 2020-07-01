Always sometimes

The way these protests are going, it seems like the only time Black lives matter is when a white police officer kills one.

Verbal warning

Just because President Donald Trump does not read his daily briefings does not mean it wasn’t reported to him about the Russian bounty on American soldiers.

Who’s in charge?

I read in the paper that the Kansas State football players are going to pull the same stunt that the University of Missouri players pulled a couple years ago. So I guess we will find out who runs K-State. We already know who runs MU.

Out of whack

I see these police trying to protect the people of this country and think of how little they get paid compared to these sports players who make millions of dollars. It seems there’s a terrible imbalance somewhere.

Outdated honors

This talk about Aunt Jemima products doesn’t make sense to me. When I was a little girl, Aunt Jemima pancakes and syrup were a real treat, and the best brand in the store. … She was honored. I also thought the naming of teams after Indians was honoring the brave, proud Indian warriors. So much for my weird ideas.

Name the lies

I’m calling in about the constant drumbeat from the left about how Trump is just full of hatred and full of lies. Let’s get a little more specific here. Name two or three things he’s lied about, because I don’t see much of anything. And besides that, the hatred is coming from the left. They hate that man because he’s doing some good things for right-wing causes, and they hate that.

Leadership question

Missouri’s got 998 deaths from COVID-19 and Kansas only has 270. You think they have better leadership in their government than we do?

Thanks for the info

I’ve been appalled by Missouri Western’s new administration’s constant degrading of past administrations. Thank you, Dr. Vartabedian, for sharing the documented facts in a professional manner.

Masks and politics

I disagree with the caller who said wearing a mask means you are a Democrat. I’ve agreed with very little the Democrats have done over the last 30 years or more, but I am not going out in public without a mask.

Think of others

To the people who won’t wear a mask: If you don’t have any respect for yourselves, at least have some respect for everybody else.

Go to jail

I think it’s ridiculous that they are calling Trump out for having issued wanted posters for people who are defacing and destroying public property, which is the statues. That is against the law. They should go to jail.