Helmets save lives

What is wrong with our governor? It is a known fact that a motorcycle helmet saves lives. I know this because I ride a Harley, and I was in an accident. Thank God I had a helmet on; the ER doctor said that’s what prevented me from having a brain injury. Our governor does not use common sense, just like how he’s dealing with COVID. This is ridiculous.

Do as I say

I hope the American people are paying attention to the “Do as I say, not as I do” Democrats. They want to defund our police while hiring private security to protect them and their families with our tax dollars.

Rolling over

If all the deceased presidents knew what was going on in this country because of President Donald Trump, they’d be rolling over in their graves. He is an insult to every president we ever had, from George Washington to Barack Obama.

Editor’s note: Barack Obama is not dead.

Unmasked bus riders

Shouldn’t people who ride the city buses be required to wear a mask?

Safe at home

Our Republican governor opened up schools in Kansas City because Trump wanted him to. One little boy was wearing a mask but it wasn’t covering his nose; that won’t help him at all. What we should do is keep our kids safe at home. Trump doesn’t care, but parents should care.

Intelligent virus

It’s funny how this virus works. It seems to infect you in some places but doesn’t infect you in others. So you’re required to wear a mask in certain businesses but not in others. It’s a remarkably intelligent virus.

You have to stand up

It finally happened in St. Joseph. In one particular neighborhood, 30 people were standing around and five people got shot, but nobody’s saying anything. Nobody is giving any names, even the people who were shot won’t turn their names in. The problem is not Black, it’s not white; it’s people not standing up for what’s right.

Wouldn’t it be nice

Wouldn’t it be great if our elected officials in Washington decided to work together to make our wonderful country even greater, and to uphold the Constitution as they all have vowed to do when taking office? Instead, they line their pockets with millions of dollars and only work to make their political party more powerful. What a shame.