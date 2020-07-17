Why no festival?

I was just wanting someone to explain the logic of canceling the South Side Fall Festival when right now we have a carnival in town. I would like the city to explain the logic behind that.

Editor’s note: The South Side Fall Festival committee chairs met and decided to call the event off due to concerns over COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.

Priorities

Amazing that the people of Savannah are packed together like sardines discussing such a ridiculous and petty issue, and only two people in the News-Press photo had on masks. I guess the mascot issue is more important than people’s lives. Shame on them.

Supporting the rich

I see Gov. Mike Parson stepped forward and took up for that rich man and rich lady, because you know if that was the average working man out there protecting his property, he’d be sitting in jail for brandishing a gun in public. But the rich are protected, they have President Donald Trump and Parson behind them. … You wanna talk about racism? That’s it right there. “Here comes the poor people, grab your gun!”

Someone has to pay

I just read Dr. Jane Frick’s letter regarding Medicaid for all. It was all very compelling, but the only thing I didn’t see was where is the money coming from?

Mask up

People need to start being smart. I saw the Savannah School Board had a meeting in the gymnasium. They’re not social distancing, and only two people in that picture were wearing a mask. When are people in Missouri going to understand this is not helping to lower our (COVID-19 infection) numbers?

Thanks to employees

I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to all the former employees of Dillard’s. Your Christmas party and makeup sessions will be missed. We are all sad to see you go.

Double standards

I am so tired of people on both sides using double standards. Sean Hannity criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for saying, “Well, some of these people are going to die anyway.” I am in that age bracket and I resent that remark, and Cuomo was tone-deaf to say it. But wasn’t Hannity’s former colleague Bill O’Reilly just as tone-deaf for saying the same thing? And I don’t remember anyone on the conservative side criticizing O’Reilly for saying such a stupid, uncompassionate thing.

School’s out forever

I think we should ask the question of the citizens of St. Joe: Do you think returning to school is safe? I vote no.