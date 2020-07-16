Unused gates

I see that the city wasted $200,000 on those gates Downtown. I’ve been down there the last two Fridays and they were using the metal gates, not the ones they spent that money on. Nice waste of $200,000.

Plot thickens

We have 3.4 million who have coronavirus and 134,000 died from it, and President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are trying to do away with Obamacare. That’s unbelievable. Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans are holding up the next stimulus package when Americans can’t pay rent or buy food for their families. Well, if you’re still alive, he’ll drop the stimulus package right before the election so he’ll get elected again.

Art imitates life?

The science-fiction movie, “Escape from New York,” was released in 1981. Set sometime in the future, the film depicts that the federal government has, out of necessity, turned a large part of New York City into a maximum security prison because of the dramatic increase in crime. Was this film fiction, or prophecy?

No honor anymore

I think it’s a shame that years ago people had enough honor and respect for Indians to name their sports teams after them, and now today someone has come along and said, “You can’t honor these people anymore. They don’t deserve your honor and respect. You have to change it to something else.”

Unmasked shoppers

I’m out at East Hills Shopping Center. Half of these people are not wearing masks. What’s the point of the City Council passing an ordinance if they’re not going to enforce it?

Biden knows

Joe Biden gave a great speech on what he’s going to do when he’s elected. He knows what to do, he’s been through this with former President Barack Obama. Our country was doing really well when Trump took office, he inherited a good economy. He didn’t fix the economy. All he does is lie.

Can’t believe it

I’m shocked that the South Side Fall Festival has decided to cancel. The South Side of St. Joe has always been looked down upon by the rest of town. Through it all, through all the years, the hardworking, blue collar people of south St. Joe have made it against all odds. … I can’t believe the committee caved to this left-wing political pressure and canceled the great South Side Fall Festival.

For the people

The Democrats have done nothing but try to harm this country since Trump got elected. Trump is doing everything for us, for the American people. He’s not doing it for himself, he’s not even accepting a paycheck.

Lawyering up

If I put my mask on outside in the 105-degree temperatures and end up passing out in a store because of the mayor’s orders, do I sue the store or the mayor for stupidity and personal injury?