Just a cliché
Does ‘Just a cliché’ not remember American history where Paul Revere rode through the countryside sounding the alarm, “The British are coming! The British are coming!” These clichés you refer to are trying to make America aware of the fact that the socialist Marxists are here in this country and trying to take it down. Learn from your history.
Take your pick
Maybe calling Biden ‘old’ is a polite way to say he is incompetent. How does it sound to say “the number is getting big” instead of “old”? Take your pick. They mean the same thing.
Teach real history
For once in my life, I agree with the Democrats. We should teach the true history of America to our students. We should teach them how it’s always been Democrats who supported slavery and fought against civil rights for Black Americans.
Define ‘honest’
Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies are the biggest bunch of lying crooks I’ve ever seen in my life. No one is trying to suppress voting; they’re trying to make it more honest. I’m not sure the Democrats know what ‘honest’ means. That’s all this is, we’re trying to protect our votes.
Remove Biden
Why is Biden trying to divide this country further by saying some of the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are worse than Confederates from the Civil War? They say these lies like this, and they’re only trying to divide and destroy our country. He needs to be removed.
Kinkos?
Kamala Harris says you can’t go to Kinko’s to get your ID photocopied to vote, and she’s absolutely right. What she doesn’t tell you is Kinko’s went out of business 13 years ago.
Sewer money
Imagine that. The mayor doesn’t have the wherewithal to raise sewer rates and he’s going to take about $7.5 million of that COVID money and just drop it in a bucket, and there’s that money gone forever.
Uncovered audits
Funny we don’t hear anything about what’s taking place in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona on the mainstream media. CNN, ABC, no mention of the fact that they are doing their own audit and coming up with numbers that don’t match. More votes, invalid votes, etc. Just more of what we knew in January.
Cubans not allowed
Our Director of Homeland Security has told the Cuban people that if they come here, they will be sent back. Yet all these people coming across the southern border are welcomed in. Could it have something to do with the way they think they will vote?
Don’t change Old Glory
“The U.S. Olympic Committee considers redesigning American flag.” Leave the flag alone! Don’t mess with it, it’s fine the way it is!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.