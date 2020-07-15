Not for everyone

Did you know that if you have medical conditions, you do not have to wear a mask? You will be exempt. Lung problems, heart problems, etc. So don’t let them push you into wearing a mask when you shouldn’t be wearing one.

Take a look

Come November, I wish everybody would take a step back and look at exactly what and who is causing all these issues. We have the Democrats and media pointing fingers at President Donald Trump, who has nothing to do with the riots and all the stuff that’s going on. They’re trashing cities, they’re killing people; they’re just running wild. And all these cities are Democrat cities. Just take a look at what you’re getting if you vote for a Democrat.

Beetle mania

Forty-eight hours ago, I hung up three Japanese beetle traps, and I dumped them and it was over 5 pounds of these beetles. Is that an infestation? Is there something else we can do to get rid of these things?

Let your flag fly

I would like to suggest that all those who would like to preserve our freedoms do a silent protest by flying (an American) flag, or something similar. We need to have our voices heard, and I thought that might be a way. Let’s see how many flags we can fly.

Wear your own mask

I’m sick and tired of people getting in my business. If I don’t want to wear a mask, I’m not gonna wear a mask. If a store requires a mask, I’ll wear it into the store. But you people who are so worried about it, wear your mask and protect yourself. Leave me alone.

History question

I have a question. If Gen. Dwight Eisenhower had turned and started fighting with the Germans against the United States, and they lost, would we give statues to him because he was such a great general? That’s what they want to do with Robert E. Lee.

Stay at home

To the one who is sick and tired of people running around the streets, exposing everyone else to the possible virus, stay at home and you will be safe.

Make it better

I saw on the news about (some people wanting) Savannah to change the (mascot) name from the Savages. I went to Savannah, and it is time for a name change. We’ve got to move on and think positive. It’s gonna be a better place to live.

You’re next

Savannah High School, I told you they’d be coming for you. They’re here! And watch out Central, you’re next.

Parking lot needs

The school district laments about the lack of funding due to COVID and cutbacks. Why is it then that they are wasting money on the parking lot at Spring Garden Middle School? The lot seems functional to me.