No common sense
The news was talking about doing all this for the Kansas City Chiefs up there at Missouri Western, but they can’t even fix the streets for the taxpayers. I don’t see how that’s helping people here in St. Joe, fixing up Missouri Western when you can’t even drive down the street to get out to it. That don’t make no common sense.
Just a cliche’
I enjoy reading It’s your call, but it would be much better if people would stop using the same tired old phrases like “Wake up, America,” “God help America,” and sniping at Joe Biden’s age. Do you know the meaning of the word ‘cliché’?
Police state
I saw on the news that the FBI is asking people to turn in their family members and friends if you think they may be extremists. I suppose that means if you disagree with the current administration’s policies. We have become a police state, America. Wake up.
No right to harm
My 5-year-old grandson is now in quarantine because a child in his summer kindergarten class has COVID. Did that child’s parents get vaccinated? People do not have a right to harm others.
Rebellion ahead
What’s going on in Cuba is they’re marching for the freedom. I think if we keep this administration we have now, with Bernie Sanders and the Squad and all of them, we’re going to have the same thing going on in this country. And it’s a crying shame, that the American people have been free for so many years, I don’t think we’re going to put up with socialism and communism. And that’s exactly what some of these senators and congress people want to turn our country into.
Just wondering
I was just wondering, here we are three months down the road, and we still don’t have a second person in the car that a family of five was taken. I was just wondering why it’s taken so long to find out who was guilty or not.
Divisive CNN
I never watch the biased, left-wing news channel CNN but it was on at a relative’s house recently. After three minutes, they said Republicans are the ones not getting COVID shots like they should. Really? Could they be any more divisive and untruthful with their propaganda?
Good and bad
The difference between liberals and conservatives is conservatives think liberals are good people with bad ideas, and liberals think conservatives are bad people with ideas.
