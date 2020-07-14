Doesn’t know

For President Donald Trump to say Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t know anything about pandemics is the same as saying Albert Einstein doesn’t know anything about physics.

Go and vote

On voting and mailing your ballot in, in (an Associated Press article) it’s stating that 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected because of mistakes. It makes us all stop and wonder — or it should. This is our God-given right. People fought and lost their lives so we could do this. Please, go and vote. I’m voting in person. I’m at the age where I have some health issues, and I could do a mail-in ballot but I won’t. I just hope people take this literally. It’s important. Go and vote.

Keep the pride

Savannah, remain strong. Maintain Savage pride.

Masks everywhere

Councilman Brian Myers is counterintuitive. Myers should be advocating masks in all places, not whether one is large and one is small. That’s absolute stupidity.

Mixed message

For a town that’s so worried about DWIs and people drinking and driving, they were more worried about opening the bars up than anything else in this town. There’s more bars in this town than there are churches, or anything else. But these people always say, “Don’t drink and drive!” but the first thing everybody was out here screaming was, “Open up the bars!”

Doesn’t care

When asked about the teacher who died from COVID-19 while teaching summer school, all Trump did was say we need to get the schools back open. So, basically, he doesn’t care that the woman died. He doesn’t care that anyone dies from COVID as long as it’s not him.

Rapid response

Wow. A 29% percent increase in COVID cases in the last week in Buchanan County. Shocking. No responsible school board would reopen the schools with such a rapid rise. Close the bars, limit the restaurants and mandate masks now.

Expand Medicaid

I hope everyone will vote “yes” on Medicaid expansion on Aug. 4. It would expand health care coverage to more than 200,000 Missourians, bring home tax dollars to keep rural hospitals open, create jobs and improve our economy as a whole. And it won’t have a net impact on the Missouri budget, because more federal dollars will come in above the cost of the expansion.

Do something

When’s our Gov. Mike Parson going to get off his rump and do something about this virus that’s going around? We might not be up there yet, but we’re going to be in the hot spot just like California and the rest of them are. But he’s scared of Trump just like all our Republicans, like Sen. Roy Blunt and everybody.