Editor’s note: To clear up any confusion, mail-in ballots for the upcoming August primary election need to be obtained from the Buchanan County Clerk’s office by Wednesday, July 22. To obtain a mail-in ballot, either appear in person at the clerk’s office or send a signed, written request to the Mary Baack Garvey, Buchanan County Clerk, 411 Jules St., Room 121, St. Joseph, MO 64501. After July 22, no ballots can be mailed. If voters want to vote in the clerk’s office in person, they can do so until Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m.

Which is worse?

The question is, who’s more criminal? Richard “Tricky Dick” Nixon, or Donald “Dysfunctional Dangerous Donny” Trump?

Can’t change it

It’s stupid to say all hate is the same. It hurts a lot more to be hated for the color of your skin than for your religion or wealth. You can change your religion or wealth if you want to, but you can’t change your skin.

Something’s wrong

Roger Stone lied before Congress to protect President Donald Trump, then Trump gives him clemency to keep him out of jail. What’s wrong with this picture?

Independents’ time

This is an election year, and both the Democrats and the Republicans are bending over backward to support the minorities. Now, the majority of the people also are going to vote. If the Democrats and Republicans are telling them, “You don’t matter to us anymore. We have to take care of the minorities.” and if a good pair would run on an independent ticket, I think they could push out both the Democrats and Republicans, who are only focused on their wants and needs and don’t really care about the people.

A few suggestions

Now that the Washington Redskins are looking for new names, I have three suggestions. How about the Washington Yellowbellies, the Washington Cavers, or the Washington Thinskins?

Unmasked crowd

You know, just out of curiosity, they had this carnival in St. Joe. I drove around the parking lot and there were big crowds at this carnival and no masks being worn. If they’re so worried about people in St. Joe wearing masks, why don’t they do something about that?

Free movies

I saw the bit in the paper about the old drive-in movies they used to have. I used to work for Dannen Mills, the old AGP, and we would go up on the roof in the evening and use our binoculars to watch the show out there. We shouldn’t have done it, but it was pretty entertaining.

Party money

I thought the bit about Paycheck Protection Program in the paper was very interesting. I think what would be more interesting is knowing what political affiliation those people have. Just wondering.