Using the trails
It’s amusing to me to see these fat, out of shape people calling about nobody using the walking trails. What they really mean is THEY don’t use the walking trails, so they can’t see the need to spend any money on them.
Parks proposal
The city parks department is always asking for money for some new project. Why can’t they just take care of what they have? The shelter houses along the river walkway are filled with weeds, and it didn’t get that way overnight. They need to get down there and clean that mess up.
Thin blue line
One way to take back America from the ones who want to defund the police: Take their security from them and it would all stop. They need to be shown how important law enforcement is.
Customers and contributors
Hunter Biden’s so-called “customers” of his paintings are paying back what information him and his father have and are giving to other countries. That’s why they won’t tell us who’s buying them. This is the most corrupt family that has ever been in office in the United States.
It’s still a ‘no’
As long as the school district feels spending $14,000 raise to one person will definitely prove I will never vote for anything for the school district. Take that money and spread it out to the people who actually need it. That superintendent is already making more money than what he should, by double. So no vote from me.
Choose the vaccination
The purpose of vaccination for the virus is to keep us all out of the hospital or out of the morgue. I chose to get my vaccination because I did not want to end up in the morgue waiting for a funeral director to pick up my body.
The upside of Biden
Violence is up. Gas prices are up. Food prices are up. COVID cases are up. Unemployment is up. If you voted for Joe Biden, this is what you said you wanted. So shut up and suck it up.
Speed can kill
I see another motorcyclist got killed on the Belt because he was flying. How many of you wheelie-popping, speeding fools have to die before you grow up?
Staying put
Was it bad form for the school district to fail to announce Dr. Van Zyl’s contract extension? In light of recent history, probably. On the other hand, at least we know he’s been leading for the last year with no intention of bolting to another job, and that’s a good thing.
