When will we learn?

What we see going on in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, we’re going to see it here this fall. I don’t know when people are going to wake up, man. The 1918 influenza virus, they did the exact same thing. Once the numbers started going down, people started taking their masks off. Five-hundred thousand people died. When are we going to learn? When are we going to learn we’re not in charge here? There is a creator in charge.

Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the number of U.S. deaths from the 1918 pandemic at 675,000.

Wake up, America

I believe this country is at war, both civil and culturally. I don’t understand why anyone would want to disband the police departments. Anyone would realize that’s only going to increase crime activity. We need to wake up, America.

On deck

Watch out Kansas City, next it’s going to be the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re coming for you.

Old is new

This is on the subject on sending the kids back to school in the fall. They need to start after Labor Day, back like they did in the old days. They need to open all the old schools back up. Send the kids back to school. They would have plenty of room.

Possible exposure

I am sick and tired of people running around the streets exposing everyone else to the possible virus.

Stop the pain

There’s a lot of protesting going on in our country. Our country is bending over backward and getting it in. Let’s get a protest going to get back what some of us need to live a quality of life. That is our pain medication. Now, they have all put taken that away. I know many people have lost their lives from abusing opioids. I am sure there is a better solution to getting this under control than making some of us suffer. I am no longer living, only existing.

Wrong answer

The university’s president, Matt Wilson, when he was asked about his house, said he was merely downsizing. Now he’s accepting a job in Japan. I’d say he’s answered us about his integrity.

Some questions

Regarding the voting options article in the July 8 paper. It’s clear Ashcroft wants to discourage anyone from voting by any means other than in person. I have some questions. How do absentee voters get an absentee ballot? Why are these persons asked to drop off their ballot in person at a county clerk’s office? Why do people wishing to vote by mail need to request their ballot in person or by mail? Please suggest to readers how to find a notary in Buchanan and Andrew county.

Editor’s note: An absentee ballot can be requested in person at the clerk’s office up to the day before election. For the August election, an absentee ballot will be mailed if a person calls the clerk’s office before 5 p.m. on July 22. The clerk’s office can notarize your ballot, but if you are at risk of COVID-19 that is not necessary. The rules are very complex. The clerk’s office can help you at 816-271-1412.

Oh, Canada

The way our country is right now, soon Canada will be building a wall and insisting that America pay for it.