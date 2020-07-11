True colors

It seems like it’s only been a couple of weeks ago since news broke that Missouri Western President Matt Wilson was selling his home. He was questioned about it and said he was merely downsizing. Now I hear he’s leaving town. I guess his true colors have shone through.

Bad decisions

In America, we do have freedom. Freedom to make our own decisions. But when those bad decisions affect other people, where are their freedoms, when people smoke and blow it in others’ faces? You’ve heard all of the doctors say that second-hand smoke is worse than actual smoking. You’ve seen the doctors with all those tests on when you cough and sneeze, it goes and affects other people. Those are bad decisions. Bad decisions to not wear a mask during this pandemic.

Taking a stand

Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. I don’t know what you’re doing, it’s a political ploy. You know you’re a Trump surrogate. You haven’t got the guts to stand up against that guy.

Why change now?

I wonder if the Trump haters have any limits to how many children must die, millions of dollars must be spent or police to die, in order to oust the most effective president in history. He lowered unemployment and brought hundreds of employers to our country and has curtailed corruption in Washington.

Living in denial

This country has a real problem of reverse racism. All the governors and people in power are in denial, except for President Trump.

Clean house

This is a suggestion. Why don’t we eliminate all of the people up there like Mitch McConnell, why don’t we eliminate their jobs? I think it’s ridiculous that they have this squabble why Americans are losing their utilities and we don’t have money for food. They opened it up too soon.

Blame game

The Democrats have already passed a second stimulus package. The Republican leader of the Senate said “the Democrats took some time off so we can’t get it passed.” This was after he said “I’m not going to let that pass, no way.” He’s going to blame the Democrats after they already passed the package.

Punting on it

The NFL used to call itself America’s game. Not anymore. It’s just a platform of the left-wing causes. I’m done.

Burning green

This is about the City Council and mayor giving people another month to burn the trees that are down. To begin with, trees are not supposed to be burned in open burning because they’re green.

Not a clue

Joe Biden got on television and said he’s going to transform this nation. He didn’t say how he was going to do it because he doesn’t know how he’s going to do it.

Special stores

I can’t figure out why these people on food stamps don’t have a certain store they need to go to rather than stand in line for them for an hour.