In the end
All the violence in the world — when we make George Floyd a hero and the police the bad guys, this is the result.
No proof
I see on the news all the time how these companies are having such a hard time getting people to come back to work. Well, here’s what the lockdown showed us: We are important. These companies cannot function without us. So these companies that want to underpay us, treat us like trash, now they’re beginning to realize they can’t do that anymore. They can’t abuse their employees anymore. I have no problem with going back to work but I don’t have to prove myself. I don’t think so.
Lazy town
I saw one of these homeless guys on a corner with a sign and I stopped and asked him why he couldn’t work somewhere like a gas station? And his answer was, “It’s too strenuous.”
Better call Jill
What are the Democrats going to do when Biden can’t read the teleprompter anymore? Oh, Dr. Jill will do it for him.
Leave us alone
You all are so convinced that our left-wing media and left-wing leaders have the answers. I say live your life the way you want to, and leave the rest of us alone.
Down with CRT
Biden is proposing that students go to school for 14 years instead of the usual 12, unless they go on to college. He wants them to be competitive with the rest of the world. Well, if you’d stop teaching this “critical race theory” and get back to the basics of science, math, language and history – especially history, and not this trash they teach today — maybe they could be taught. But at the rate you’re teaching and with what you’re teaching, they could stay in school 25 years and never learn anything.
Mind control
Wake up, America. Biden and the socialist left want more control over your kids, starting at about age 3. They want to put them in government-run schools and teach them what they want them to know.
Oh, to go back
I bet there’s 40 people at Mosaic right now with COVID, in the hospital, that wish they had gotten the vaccine.
We’re No. 1
I always suspected I lived among some of the dumbest people in Northwest Missouri. But after looking at the COVID vaccination rate for Buchanan County, I’m convinced I live among some of the dumbest people in America.
