All in a name

I see where the American Indians are wanting Washington and Cleveland to change their names. I've got a plan for the whole thing. Instead of the Washington Redskins, let's call them the Washington Rednecks. For Cleveland, let's call them the Sewer Rats. In Savannah, instead of the Savages, let's call them the Good-Old Boys.

What's wrong with jobs?

Don't get me wrong. I have nothing against art or the teaching of art history or even teaching someone how to be an artist. But the number of people who get a degree in art and then get a job where they can earn a living are far and few. I thought the purpose of college was to be a job-creating center, instead it has taken its toll on the financial well-being of those who have to foot the bill and also the regretful impact of our American values on God, home and country, which liberal professors have done their best to erase from young people's minds.

Fast and furious

I'd like to know what they're going to do about the problem that we've got on 22nd and Cedar. I've seen people flying up the street. They've been drag racing down this hill and up this hill. I can't get nobody to give me an answer about what they're going to do. What does someone have to do, get killed? I am just trying to prevent an accident.

Opportunity knocks

Another book about Donald Trump is coming out. Don't misunderstand me, I am not the world's biggest Donald Trump fan. But why are they coming out of the woodwork now. President Trump has these defects. He's had them for years.

Reversing course

You wouldn't have to have Black Live Matter if we didn't have 300 years of Black Lives Don't Matter.

Second wave

We're burying ourselves. We're digging ourselves a hole we're not going to be able to get out of. What are they going to do this fall when everybody's sick? The numbers are low right now. What are they going to do when it spikes? We are not in our second wave. Our second wave's going to hit us this fall. What's the mayor going to do? What's the city of St. Joseph going to do?

Half a century

In 50 years I've lived here, I've never known St. Joe to have good leadership. The only good sheriff we ever had was Gill. Other than that, we've never had good leadership. Not the years I've been alive.

Editor's note: Here's hoping for better in year 51.

Buck doesn't stop

Old Trump, he passes the buck around. He doesn't want to take blame for nothing. He could have controlled this COVID-19 in January. What did he do? He ignored it. What do we got now, over 3 million patients.

The mob squad

Trump stands for jobs, not mobs. Biden stands for mobs, not jobs. God help us if a Democrat wins in November. It will be mobs.

Name game

So the Washington Redskins are thinking of changing their name due to a couple of liberals. They should change their name to the kowtows. Thank you.