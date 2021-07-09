Indecent exposure
Regarding the spa in California where a man who declared himself to be female walked across the floor in front of all the women, exposing himself to them, and he can get away with it. The question is, if he can get away with it by claiming to be female, how can a man be arrested on the street for exposure?
Patriotic course
With the news monopolized by Black Lives Matter and critical race theory, and these various universities now offering courses on racial diversity and how our country is a failure because of discrimination by our white, male founding fathers, how about new courses on patriotism? This is the subject on which our country was founded.
Hack attack
Hey, Biden, I saw that you were trying to convince the American people there was just a minimal amount of damage done by this most recent hacking by the Russians, whoever they are, but then you turn around and say now you are elevating the alert status for hacking. Can you make up your mind what you’re doing?
Walk, then ride
I just saw on the news about the scooters around town people are driving around on, everything’s opened up and everything, and I just have a question for y’all: What happened to the bicycles that were stolen that these things are replacing? What makes you so sure they won’t steal the scooters too? Learn to walk.
Editor’s note: The scooters do have GPS and the wheels lock up if you don’t pay, so that might help.
Do some research
To the genius who saw a conspiracy because the searchers had to stop searching for people in Florida in the building that caved in, they had to implode the rest of the building for safety’s sake. They can’t search while they’re doing that. That information is available if you’d listen to something other than conspiracy theories. Do some research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.