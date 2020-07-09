It’s our job

Our country is better than this. Trump changed our country for the worse. We always elected our president. That’s our job, the American people’s job. Anybody running for office for president, if they ask a foreign country for help, they should get kicked out.

Virus or money?

We don’t care about the COVID-19 going on. We want our money. Either you pay or you get cut off. At least our Evergy light company is still working with consumers with the bills. Spire...?

Chance to do right

A good philosophy to live by, is if you have a chance to do right, take it. Are you listening, Indians, Chiefs, Savages?

Sad, sort of

How sad that the retired Missouri Western art professor woke up one morning and realized that fewer and fewer people want to buy what he has to sell. Boy, that never happens in the real world. I guess the taxpayers should continue subsidizing his department, so the university can continue producing Uber drivers with a heavy debt load. It was good while it lasted.

Other topics

Can this newspaper put anything in It’s Your Call other than Donald Trump? Let’s move on. Let’s focus on other things, OK? Nobody really cares about Donald Trump.

Worst to first

Speaking of sports team’s nicknames. They would not come after Central and Savannah if those two schools would voluntarily change their names to something more appropriate. I know this is Missouri and we like to be last, but this would be a chance to be in the forefront.

Missing subjects

I guarantee if Trump did graduate from a college, it wasn’t political science or history. You can tell that by the way he’s handling things.

World of hate

All crime is a hate crime. It’s either hate of a certain race, hate of a certain religion, hate of people who have more than you have, or hate of humanity in general. What you hate is no more than what I hate.

Politics-free zone

Now, I don’t watch sports to listen to politics. I watch sports for entertainment. I love the Chiefs. I love when they went the Super Bowl. When they say all this stuff about systemic racism, I will quit watching. Systemic inhumanity is what’s in America.

One anthem

What they’re calling a Black National Anthem was actually written by a Republican criticizing Democrats for lynching Black Americans. We are all Americans. People would be upset if we had a white national anthem.

Editor’s note: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson.

All or nothing

In regard to the comment about protests being mostly peaceful. It doesn’t matter how mostly you are. When you kill innocent people, it doesn’t matter how peaceful you are. You lost your audience when that happens.