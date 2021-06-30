Selective enforcement
I don’t know why everybody’s so upset about this trash bag ordinance. It’s not like the city’s actually going to do anything to anybody for putting the trash bags out there. Kind of like the way they ignore their own ordinances.
On the job
People need to understand that those who receive benefits under Medicaid expansion are working. That’s the whole idea. Their wages are too much to qualify for Medicaid as it is, but they can’t get the ACA benefits either because they aren’t making enough. But they have wages, which means they are working. If you don’t support expansion for budget reasons, fine. But don’t say they’re not working and that they’re all getting free benefits. They are working but they are poor.
No license
The Editor’s note to “Name game” said “the license to print is called the First Amendment.” That does not allow you to mischaracterize the facts.
Editor’s note: Our point was not whether they were correct in their facts. It was only that they don’t need a license to publish in this country.
My backyard
I’m calling about the towers they want to put in people’s backyard. If they want it, why don’t they put it in their own backyard? What about the mayor? Put it in his yard if he thinks it’s so great.
Editor’s note: That would only work if the mayor lived in that neighborhood. In order for the cell tower to function, it has to be within a quarter mile of the existing tower.
Room for two?
If the liberal who posted on Monday’s It’s your call thinks Ivanka Trump should be in prison, just where do they think Joe Biden’s son belongs?
Trumped up
I bet it really bothers the liberals to hear the Manhattan DA isn’t going to charge Trump with any crimes. It’s because he didn’t commit any.
Out of whack
So Bill Cosby is a free man but Kevin Strickland is still behind bars?
