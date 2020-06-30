Unborn lives

Black lives matter, and white lives matter. Police officers’ lives matter. All lives matter, except for one whole segment of our society: hundreds of thousands of precious little human beings are aborted and thrown away like so much trash. Why don’t their lives matter?

In the open

President Donald Trump knows it’s all over for him. He isn’t even pretending not to be a racist anymore. He retweeted a video of one of his supporters in a golf cart shouting “white power.” Say good night, Donald.

Good and bad

Thank you, Alonzo Weston, for reminding us that St. Joseph — a then major city in a former Confederate state — was at the forefront of school desegregation. Years ahead of northern cities like Chicago and Boston, where segregation was normal and intentional. … Riot demonstrations were the norm in these and other northern cities opposed to school desegregation. Too bad you had to use the column to promote your anti-South prejudice and hatred.

Editor’s note: Missouri was a border state and a slave state that never left the Union.

Looking good

I want to thank whoever resurfaced Frederick Boulevard and Woodbine Road. It looks nice, and only took about four years to get done!

View on property

I just heard on the news in St. Louis they’re making a big deal about a couple who were holding guns on protesters as they went past their property. All those people were doing was protecting their property. Most of these “protesters” are not protesters; they’re just going around burning and stealing, and it needs to stop. They shouldn’t do a thing to those people, because everybody has a right to protect their property.

Downward path

These little communist punks are tearing down our monuments. They’re doing the same thing that the Taliban and ISIS did in the Middle East. Look how that turned out. … The United States is on its way down the tubes if we don’t stop this stuff. It’s getting crazy. They have no right to block off city streets and create their own little worlds. They should be in jail.

Checking out

We have more cases of the coronavirus than any other country in the world. We have twice as many cases as the number two country, Brazil. Trump just doesn’t care.

Two choices

Rioters are destroying inner cities. This is a deliberate action to make Trump look bad. The last riots we had were when Trump was elected. Neither former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden have done or said anything to stop the lawlessness. Are we going to choose law and order or mob rule to run our country in the next election?

More of the same

Obama came out of his shell finally, and admitted he will play a big part in Biden’s campaign. He will tell him what to do and say. Do people really want more of that? Just like Obamacare?