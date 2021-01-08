Lick it up

The most disgusting thing is to watch people with their animals, letting them lick their face and mouth. I don’t care how clean the animal is. I know how the animals clean themselves, and it’s just nasty.

Famous sons

Before last summer’s tragic events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, it was most famous as the birthplace of two great American actors —Orson Welles and Don Ameche.

Makes me laugh

I would like to know what planet Joy Behar has been living on for the last 20 years, since Donald Trump became a more public figure. I don’t agree with much of what the man says, but he does know how to work a room. For someone who is older than Trump or Biden to make cracks about someone being a senior citizen, and a dull one at that, is just plain laughable.

Not so brave

I hope all those big, bad ANTIFA liberals are real proud of themselves for going over and terrorizing Josh Hawley’s wife and children when he wasn’t home. Such brave and upstanding people.

New blood

The two incumbents that are running for the school board need to be off the board. They have achieved nothing, especially Larry Koch; he just likes to hear himself talk. Please put some new people on our board.

Time limit

I see the City Council has $1 million to give out in the next two weeks. It reminds me of an old observation that “there is nothing scarier than ignorance in action.”

Flag burning

Black Lives Matter protesters can burn an American flag and nobody gets arrested; but the Proud Boys burn a Black Lives Matter flag and their leader gets arrested. What kind of a world do we live in?

Bad habits

The problem with mankind is they bring their bad habits with them, no matter where they go. We saw it with the story in the Bible of the Jews who followed Moses. The people who came to this great nation and tried to discover a land of milk and honey, they brought their bad habits with them. If a man doesn’t change his habits, then nothing else will matter. You can erase this, and get rid of that, but if you don’t change your habits, nothing is going to change.