Jefferson’s words

Thomas Jefferson, one of our forefathers said, “The government needs to protect each individual person’s rights. When the government fears the people, this is called democracy. When the people fear the government, this is called tyranny. Resistance to tyrants is obedience to God.”

Blame the media

I believe the attacks on the Capitol are an attack on the lies and deception created by the news media only telling half-truths. I think the country is tired of being lied to. Sorry folks, but I think this is just the beginning.

Avoid the lines

I called the Health Department to see what their plan is when they receive the vaccine to go to the next group of people. I’m concerned that in other states people have had to wait for hours on end in their car and then be turned away when they ran out. I think they should come up with a plan so people aren’t having to wait in line.

Say the names

I hope the people remember Hawley, Cruz and Graves have blood on their hands.

Hypocrisy on display

I don’t agree with what’s going on in Washington. I think what burns me is the politicians’ double standards. It seems when their secure little corner of the world is disrupted, they go berserk, but the criminal element can run rampant all over the nation causing chaos, looting and burning and destroying; seems like Portland was under siege for weeks and what did Congress and the Senate do? Nothing. I think Americans are just getting sick of their hypocrisy.

On your shoulders

Every human being has God on one shoulder, and the Devil on the other. Who do you serve?

More than others

One caller said Trump isn’t responsible for the virus but he is responsible for the response to it. Yes, and his response was a whole lot more than what anyone else did. Or did you forget? Pelosi said, “Go to Chinatown and have some fun!” Cuomo said, “Go out and live your life!” And Cuomo killed 6,000 to 11,000 people by putting them in nursing homes. This is idiotic.

Double standard

Who started these protests in the first place? When the election was going on, Democrats and BLM paid people to destroy statues and people’s businesses. But they were against Trump, so you all accepted it. Now when there are protests for Trump and against a crooked election, suddenly protesting is bad.