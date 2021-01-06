No free pass

Trump may not be responsible for the virus, but he is responsible for his handling of the virus.

Burning up

Well, it looks like the Democrats are going to get to complete their scorched earth policy. Congratulations Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and all the rest of you.

Blame the peacock

Isn’t it a little hypocritical for MSNBC to have criticized President Trump for the smallest things the past four years when it was their sister network, NBC, that first brought Donald Trump to widespread, public attention? Before that, he was only known as a book author and the developer of a game show. Let’s call a spade a spade and maybe hold NBC accountable for winning Trump the attention that led to him winning the White House.

Waiting game

So the city health department is still waiting on vaccines, which is ridiculous, but Mosaic employees have already received the vaccines? Something doesn’t seem right.

Finished

I see Sam Graves and Josh Hawley are both backing that lunatic we have in the White House. I have voted for Graves for a long time, but I’ll never vote for him again after this.

On thin ice

For you uninformed voters, we live in a representative republic, not a democracy. Let’s wait about one year and let the News-Press tell us how many of our liberties and rights are gone, because the Democrats plan to take a lot away from us.

Tell them

Sen. Danforth was criticizing Josh Hawley and Sam Graves for intending to object to having certain states’ Electoral College votes certified. Danforth said, “What will my grandchildren think of America if they are told that elections are fraudulent?” I think he used the wrong wording. If America has a fraudulent election, I would most certainly want my grandchildren to know.

Untrumping Trump

Sam Graves finds it inconceivable that Republicans, like him, did well in local races but Trump lost to Biden. He sees it as a sign of something fishy. It’s not fishy at all. Voters like their local and state candidates and they like their conservative ideas. They just didn’t like Trump. Republicans just need to find a Trump who isn’t like Trump.