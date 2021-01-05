Blame game

I saw someone call in and blame President Trump for 332,964 deaths from coronavirus. This has to be the height of ignorance, to blame one man for the deaths caused by a virus for which there is no cure and, until recently, no vaccine. I also saw the statistics that in 1918, 675,000 people died from the 1918 pandemic and I see nowhere in history where Woodrow Wilson was blamed for those deaths. I don’t understand how people can be so stupid.

Problem solved

The St. Joseph School Board and district has no sympathy or empathy for people of the South Side. Not only have these wonderful citizens had to deal with COVID-19 and a terrible flood, but now the district wants to turn Benton High School into a middle school. This has created great anxiety for these people. Reopen Lake Contrary as a middle school and your overcrowding problem is solved.

Clock is ticking

It’s not too late to impeach Trump. He still has 15 days where he can do irreparable damage. He’s a menace to the entire world.

Lofty ideals

I would just about bet you a bunch of money that Benton High School will somehow be turned into apartments, just like the other schools that have closed. I feel that that’s going to be Benton’s fate in the end.

Inquiring minds

I demand that the News-Press print every penny that’s going to be spent on these school changes and where it’s going.

Editor’s note: At this point there isn’t a specific plan with costs attached.

What’s that?

I read the article about the lady who makes the charcuteries, or whatever those are called, and I’ve been around a long, long time and have no idea what that is. And the article does not tell me. Could someone please enlighten this poor old fool?

Editor’s note: It’s a fancy word for a meat tray.

Vaccine help us

There is nothing “so-called” about this pandemic. It is worldwide. It is killing people in America faster than any other country. You better get vaccinated, and God will not save you.

Taxed enough

It seems to me that there’s enough tax being collected now. All another tax would mean is more graft for the politicians.