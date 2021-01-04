Call for competition

I think we need a new hospital in town, one to compete with the one we’ve got.

New year lesson

If this past year, 2020, taught us anything it’s that it’s the workers that keep America going, keep the economy going, not billionaires. Because corporate profits don’t trickle down. The other thing it taught us is that health care needs to be a human right and that every single vote obviously matters. I hope from now on we start acting on these new lessons in this new year.

Yeah, baby

Trump’s Mini-Me, Josh Hawley, is trying to turn our democracy into a dictatorship.

Leadership call

The recorded phone call between the president of the United States and the Georgia secretary of state featured one strong, Republican leader with conviction who would be great for America. It wasn’t Donald Trump.

The names

I think the News-Press should post the names of every senator and congressman that is trying to derail the democracy of our country by signing on to the frivolous lawsuits.

At risk groups

I read the Weekender paper and noticed a bunch of stuff about COVID. What’s truly a miracle, people that are getting these vaccines first are the nurses and doctors — and they need to — but then it’s people that are 75 years of age and older. So that just tells you right there, people probably from 65 to 85 are the ones catching it and dying. And that just shows you how many people are in nursing homes and veterans homes throughout the nation.

Masks and science

Science says to keep from spreading COVID-19 you need to wear a mask. So if Harrison County has done away with their mask mandate, then they are not following science.

Wake up

Don’t people know that when you lose your freedom of religion you have lost every freedom? The people that are doing this to us know it. Wake up, public, and start standing up to these people. Or are we too lazy and comfortable to do anything? I sure hope not.

Insurance factor

Instead of hiring someone to help them find substitute teachers, why doesn’t the school district hire someone to help them find cheaper insurance for their employees?