Many suffer

Politicians love to tell you that for the good of many, a few must suffer. But in reality, it always turns out that for the good of a few, many of us suffer. While I agree government has to stay in a tangible chain to take care of us, we all know who would go into the bunkers if a nuclear attack came. The elite. The ones who have profited financially instead of actually looking out for the common good of those who can’t fend for themselves. Missing masks?

I was looking at the front page of the paper, the picture of the old fogies at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center playing cards, and I don’t see one mask on.

Editor’s note: The photo caption notes that this was a file image taken before the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

Photo critique

How dare you people make Josh Hawley with the faked up photo look like the savior of the planet and the GOP? Looks like he’s got a halo around his head. Shame on you people.

Box scores, please

Since people aren’t allowed to go to the high school basketball games this year, it would be nice if you could put the box scores in the paper so we know how the kids are doing. I know other people have called about this and I just wonder why the News-Press isn’t doing it.

Backyard view

You know, I am truly sorry that some of you people can’t see any further than your own backyard. I see the whole world go by from my doorstep.

Exemption

I would like to remind everyone of something. It does not matter what country, what leader, anywhere on this planet: rules are always for the ruled, not the rulers.

Out of business

I see we have a ninth mutation of the coronavirus. Viruses mutate, and they usually mutate themselves right out of existence. So I predict that this so-called “pandemic” will be over before too long.

Hawley’s moves

Josh Hawley seems to want to turn America into Venezuela by overturning the votes of Americans. America will not become a dictatorship. Hawley should resign.

Back on

I’d like to thank all the Evergy technicians that help so many people in St. Joseph, and also go all over the United States, for their help in getting our lights back on.

Wake up

Up until the end of the 19th century, the 20th century, and into the 21st century, people died in great numbers of smallpox, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, measles, and it was all stopped by vaccinations. Now there’s people running around saying, “I don’t want to get a vaccination cuz it might do this or that.” They better wake up and get vaccinated.