Closed book?

I’ve been online and it says “see the Mosaic Health Care Facebook page.” So what is a person to do if they don’t have Facebook? This is a very valid concern.

Editor’s note: Even if you do not have a Facebook account or follow Mosaic, you should be able to go to their page if you click on the Facebook logo located on the Mosaic Life Care website.

Alternative

I have an idea about school closures. Why don’t they close Central, anything north of Messanie ship them to Lafayette, anything south of Messanie ship them to Benton, and make the building that was Central a Home Depot.

Life and limb

I have to take exception to one of the callers. He stated that we need mail-in ballots because we have a raging epidemic of COVID. Well, excuse me, but people in the Third World risk being shot and blown up to vote. They don’t sit at home and whimper about a virus. They risk their very lives to cast a ballot. So your excuse is invalid.

Very afraid

You do realize with the Democrats trying to impeach a man who is no longer in office, it just shows America how afraid of Donald Trump they really are.

Last on the list

I saw in the paper that Missouri is getting the least vaccines of all 50 states. Where’s our governor at?

Missing Trump

How lucky can we be? Now the media is telling us what Joe Biden is doing. Oh, he’s buying bagels! How wonderful! You people keep up the good work. Maybe you won’t lose your job if you aren’t criticizing the Democrats. I bet the media misses Trump now.

All or none?

Joe, you told America that you were going to be president for all Americans, those who voted for you and those who did not. But your equity program is racial and discriminatory because not all of us are being treated the same. Although I don’t know why that should surprise me, since you also said you weren’t going to stop fracking but now I see that you are.

A couple miles

I would be interested in asking President Biden how far he thinks Air Force One would go on wind and solar power.

Agree to disagree

After observing your Ping Poll for a number of years, one thing becomes consistently clear: You can’t get the citizens of St. Joe to agree on anything.

Editor’s note: The closest we’ve seen in recent polls is 90% of respondents saying more should be done to prevent texting and driving.