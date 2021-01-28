Keep rivers clean

The News-Press editorial said the high sewer rates are because of the “bad hand from Washington.” It’s not a bad hand. It’s increased urbanization and a need to keep our rivers clean that increase our sewer rates.

Add and subtract

I read where the St. Joseph School District superintendent made the statement that the census in the school district is declining, yet he wants to build two more middle schools and eliminate one of the high schools. This makes absolutely no sense.

Never again

What kind of country are we turning into? I’m a Republican, and I am shocked at how the Republican GOP members don’t think Trump should be convicted. It’s obvious by watching the tape what he incited and people died. They care more about their jobs than our country. Because of them, I will no longer vote Republican.

Three questions

Here are at least three questions the school board must answer before the $107 million bond issue. 1, Where will the new high school be built? I’m assuming east of the Belt Highway, but what general location? 2, Will the boundary line be east-west rather than north-south? And 3, Will we be required to move to the school within the residential district, or will we still be allowed to enroll wherever we want?

Explain the vote

If we are going to compare apples to apples, and McCown-Gordon Construction of Kansas City, Missouri, and Universal Construction of Kansas City, Kansas, were “of equal quality and capabilities,” why would they vote to spend $4.73 million as opposed to $3.47 million?

Dictator emerges

In October 2020, Biden said “there are things you cannot do by executive order unless you are a dictator. We are a democracy, we need consensus.” Well, now he’s president and he’s already signed three dozen executive. So by his own words, I guess he is not a president but a dictator.

Red scare

There used to be a movie called “The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming!” They’re not coming, they’re already here. Look at AOC and the far-left socialists and what they are doing to this country.