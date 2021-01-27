Buyer’s remorse

I understand the unions are upset with Biden for cutting jobs. Well, I don’t feel sorry for the unions or their members. They supported Biden, put their hard-earned union dues to work for him, and they’ve done it for decades. I hope you enjoy your long layoffs. Maybe you’ll learn to vote the right way and keep people in office who will work for you.

Looks are deceiving

Curb appeal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. My parents didn’t care much about curb appeal when it came to school. My classroom one year was in the basement boiler room, but my education was top notch and my teacher was fantastic, and my parents paid way more than they could afford to keep me there.

Bad for some?

Lafayette and Benton were too old to be suitable for high schools. I guess middle schoolers tolerate age better. Did SJSD hire another consultant to come up with this idea?

A great idea

I’d like to thank Abbey Woods for coming up with the idea where the residents can visit with their relatives. I think that’s a wonderful idea. Maybe all the other nursing homes will follow suit. Thank you, Abbey Woods, you guys have a real big heart and I know people appreciate that.

Details, details

I’d like to know where the new high school would be built. That could determine whether I vote yes or no on the levy.

Snowball in Hades

Attention, St. Joseph School Board: This is not a wealthy city. This is not an affluent Kansas City suburb. We’re dealing with a deadly pandemic and widespread hardships. In my opinion as a retired educator, you have as much chance of passing this school bond in April as a snowball in Hades.

Timing is everything

How tone deaf can the school board possibly be to not realize we are in the middle of a pandemic, with businesses closed, long food lines and people struggling to pay their bills; yet they insist on putting a $107 million bond issue on the April ballot? That is absolutely insane.

Different rules

So when Trump banned travelers from China from entering the U.S. due to the coronavirus, he was called xenophobic and a racist. But when Biden puts a travel ban on South Africa and Brazil, it’s fine. You cannot have it both ways. The Democrats are hypocrites.