Survey says

Am I mistaken, or didn’t the community poll show that residents were not in favor of closing any of the high schools or building a new school?

On and on

And the riots rage on in Portland and Seattle. When will Biden acknowledge that ANTIFA is not a philosophy but a terrorist group that wants to overthrow democracy?

Tax time

Wondering why you owe more on your taxes than last year but you didn’t make any more? That’s because of the delayed tax increase that started this year thanks to the GOP and Trump. It was included in their 2017 bucks for billionaires tax bill. Your taxes are scheduled to go up this year, and in 2023, 2025 and 2027. Congratulations to all those who supported Donald Trump.

Too far

I realize I am not a Constitutional scholar, but it seems to me that Nancy Pelosi is reaching far beyond her powers to try and impeach a citizen.

Time for charity

The Democrats are showing their true “Old Testament colors” by seeking an eye for an eye from the former president after he has left office. They need to learn about “Christian charity” if they really want to unify this country.

Calling a foul

I get the excitement for the Chiefs, and I am an avid fan. But I do not understand the people crowding in the bars, unmasked, hooting and hollering like we see in the picture on Monday. It appears the Super Bowl and playoff games will be another spreader event.

Egg and chicken

I notice Mitt Romney was questioning where all the money was going to in the coronavirus stimulus package. I’m sure Nancy Pelosi can tell him — if he’ll just pass it, she’ll let him know what’s in it. That’s what they did with Obamacare.

Lesson for kids

Teachers, Sunday school teachers and parents are trying to teach kids good manners, not to fight, how to compromise, etc. Children go home to watch our leaders on TV as examples: Four years of what amounts to a verbal war and now we have an impeachment trial for someone no longer in office.