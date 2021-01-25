La La Land

Why on earth do people care what these so-called famous people say about their political views? These people don’t live in our world; they usually live in La La Land. Think for yourselves.

Begging for money

I thought it was against the law of Missouri and St. Joseph for people to be vagrants, and stop traffic and beg for money. I didn’t think that was legal here. If I am wrong, please tell me.

Never happy

Yet again I see letters to the editor are highly skewed liberal against those in support of questioning the outcome of the election. Did these liberals not go vote for Biden in the presidential race and all the other local races? Because Buchanan County is about 60% Republican, based on the results of the November election. I guess the intelligent conservatives don’t want to put their name in the paper even though we are clearly in the right. I’m tired of the liberals bellyaching.

New isn’t better

The News-Press editorial on Saturday points out that Harvard University has $41 billion and is able to devote 1% of that to maintenance of their buildings. What the editorial doesn’t tell you is that Harvard has 660 buildings on its massive campus. You could argue that our district has more money to spend on our 18 or so buildings than Harvard University. If new is better, why haven’t we replaced City Hall or the Buchanan County Courthouse?

Can’t figure

I’m trying to figure out how people can go out to East Hills to get this virus shot and they still haven’t given it to all the people that work at the school district and all that yet.

Editor’s note: According to the state’s vaccine distribution guidelines, high-risk individuals ages 65 and older are in Phase 1B, Tier 2. Educators are in phase 1B, Tier 3.

Pen to paper

I don’t believe for one minute we need to spend $100 million on new schools. What on earth is wrong with you people? The kids would be a lot better off with just the books, a piece of paper and a pencil. They learn a lot better than they do on those stupid electronics. I say absolutely not.

Curb appeal

By the same logic as “our old schools turn off new residents,” we may as well raze our historic district because it doesn’t have modern curb appeal.