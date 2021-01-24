Masked or maskless?

Biden signed an executive order to require masks on federal property and land, but he goes to the Lincoln Memorial with his family maskless. His press secretary and Dr. Fauci are at the White House holding a press conference, both of them maskless. So they’re on federal property breaking the law. I guess this is a case of do as I say, not as I do. We’ve been suckered.

Roses aren’t red

Joe Biden doesn’t like fences, except when it is to protect him and his Democrat friends. Sounds about right. Are you getting the picture yet, or are you still wearing those rose-colored glasses? They’ll get foggy soon enough.

Woe, Canada

Congratulations, Joe Biden. You just caused thousands of Americans to lose their jobs by shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. I hope you’re proud of that. Also, by shutting it down, you’ve soured the relationship with the United States and Canada. Way to go, treating your citizens this way, as well as your neighbors to the north.

Funnel effect

I heard the news report on building two new schools. My question is, what do we do with the ones we have right now? We have so many kids that they have to go to four or five middle schools, but they’re all going to go to one high school? Kind of confused on this process. Maybe someone can explain it.

Editor’s note: They are talking about having two high schools.

Blowing in the wind

Fauci talked about following science in his Thursday talks with mainstream media. If Fauci had followed science, he would not have recommended closing all the schools and leaving them closed until he realized people weren’t in favor of this and then he changed his mind. He would not have said, “Do wear masks, don’t wear masks,” “they work, they don’t work.” He’s not following any science. He’s following how the wind blows. And now he thinks he can blame it all on Trump when he himself was a disgrace.

Disgraceful

It is deplorable what they have done to the National Guard, kicking them out of the Senate building and making them stay in a parking garage with no heat. This is the most egregious thing they have done. You are questioning their patriotism and their call to serve the country when they have given up so much to join the Guard and do what they are doing. This is sick.