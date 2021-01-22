Placing blame

When Biden’s policies start to fail, guess whose fault it’s going to be: Donald Trump’s, of course. Biden will never take responsibility for doing anything wrong.

Gloom and doom

Thank you, Donald Trump, for four fantastic years. Our economy was good, we had jobs in the U.S., no wars, our border policies were strong — so many things going good. And now gloom and doom has been sworn in. All we’re going to hear is “dark days ahead,” death, dying and COVID. There are too many patriotic people in this country to have elected Joe Biden.

Why pardon?

I read that the first presidential pardon was in 1785 by George Washington. I don’t understand why there is such a thing at all. No one man should be able to undo what a court of law decides.

Good to see

I just wanted to tell you about something really neat I saw outside my window on Martin Luther King Day. There were about 25 or more youth and adults with large trash bags picking up trash along the Parkway. What a thoughtful thing to do on their holiday. My thanks to them. Great job.

Stopping speeders

What’s funny is Platte County is always down there with their radar and pulling people over for violations; you get to Buchanan County and you don’t see anybody; you get to Andrew County and they’re sitting there in the medians with the radar, they’re just watching things. You don’t see them write that many tickets. I live in Holt County, and it’s a magnet for citations. They’re pulling people over constantly for speeding, no license plates and other violations. What’s up with Buchanan County? It’s a big county and you never see anybody.

Love it

Thank you, News-Press, for The Weekender. It sure is great. I really love the history part. There’s so much that’s good, I don’t know which I like best, but thank you again.

Moot point

According to Article 1, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, “a judgement in cases of impeachment is solely for removal from office, with possible disqualification from holding further office.” Now that Joe Biden has been sworn in, the impeachment issue is moot, and a later trial is unlawful since Donald Trump is no longer in office. Congressional Democrats know this, but the law doesn’t bother them much.