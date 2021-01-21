Slams both ways

Isn’t it a little hypocritical of FOX News’ Harris Faulkner to criticize President Biden’s slew of executive orders on the first day when executive orders are the way President Trump governed for the majority of his presidency? If an action is wrong, criticize whoever does it, or guess what? There’s a term for you — as well as the people praising Biden for things they criticized Trump for — and I guess it’s “a door that slams both ways.”

One-way thinking

I don’t understand the Democratic mindset. It’s all “come together, work together, unite,” but the other side now needs to be “reprogrammed” to their way of thinking. Seems like their agenda is to scrutinize, criticize, stigmatize, ostracize and penalize. So much for “coming together.”

Don’t complain

Didn’t take long for Biden to show where his loyalties lie. He canceled the pipeline, and it won’t be long before he starts hitting all the coal and gas industries. He’s going to create an artificial shortage, and prices are going to go up. When your gas bill and heat bill go up, don’t complain. You voted for him; you got what you wanted.

No incentive

Can somebody tell me why me or anyone else should get their license plates renewed when you see all these people driving around with the paper tags six months old? Why should I get my plates renewed if they’re not going to do anything about it?

Pandemic concern

I saw that the school board wants to build a new high school and close a couple and change it around. What do they think they’re doing? We’re in the middle of a pandemic. People are having trouble paying their utility bills and house bills. How do they expect anyone to pay extra money for them to build a new school?

Just a title

I’ll know the country is united when the media can say “vice president” without adding sex, color or ethnic origin.

Bald is beautiful

When I was in the military, I was taught how to profile people. If you had long hair, you were on drugs. If you shaved your head, you were a right-wing extremist. In my old age, I’m trying to figure out just how long I can have my hair and be left alone. I guess the lucky people are the ones who went bald.