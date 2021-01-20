One perspective

Jan. 21, 2021. The darkest day in American history. God help us.

Pardon me?

I have absolutely no problem with Trump pardoning anyone, especially his cronies, when you know that Joe Biden will pardon his son.

TV listings

With all the changes in the News-Press, why can’t Wednesday’s TV guide be in Tuesday’s newspaper?

Hopeless feeling

Watching Donald Trump and his wife leave the White House gave me the same hopeless feeling I had when watching them load Kennedy’s body after he was killed. A sinking, terrible feeling. What will happen to our country now?

Damage control

Good riddance to loser Donald Trump. Biden and his administration can now start repairing the damage to this country and around the world that Trump so badly damaged.

Running free

I have come to a decision. Remember the Democratic socialist saying, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” I believe the socialists are setting the criminals free from prison to prey on those of us who are legal citizens, so they can later ban all weapons “for our own good.” They’ve wanted to do this for a long time, but they first needed a place to hang their hat.

Winning side

While everyone is busy jumping on the back of Sen. Hawley, let me give you all a little history lesson. Do you realize that all the individuals who signed the Declaration of Independence would have been called treasonous villains back then, if things had gone the other direction and America lost?

Business sense

Give me a break, with this notion that President Trump’s economic success was only because Obama set it up for him. Obama was not a businessman, and his advisors were not much better off. Trump is a businessman, and he saw success because he knew what he was doing.

Fair and square

To the people who want to punish Josh Hawley for his actions, you know, I actually do believe they should punish anyone who has ever questioned or objected to the Electoral College vote. Keep that in mind. You may get what you wish for.