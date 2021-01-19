Still at it

Well, Hillary Clinton’s got to put her two cents in on Trump. His supporters were “deplorables” and now we’re “cult members.” I’m so tired of these Democrats getting by with what they get by with, and treating Trump supporters like trash. They’re going to “deprogram” us now. Well, Hillary should have been prosecuted for her email scandal, but they let her go, and now she wants to prosecute Trump. That woman is nuts.

Pay it back

The idea is now being pushed that Harvard graduates who worked for Trump should lose their degrees. Ok, fine — but if they lose their degrees, they should get their money back. And I know Harvard’s not cheap. So you want to take back their degrees, go ahead, but in the interest of ethical fairness, you should give their money back to them. Otherwise, you’re hypocrites, which seems to be all too common on the far left.

Get it delivered

Tell that one guy instead of trying to get a paper at the newspaper stand, he should get a subscription. It’d be a lot better, it’d come to his house, and he wouldn’t have to worry about not having a paper in the morning. Subscribe like we all do, and you’ll get your paper.

Armed camp

I was watching the news and saw Washington, D.C., getting ready for the inauguration. With all the fences and barbed wire wrapped around the top of them, it looks like a concentration camp. It looks like something they should not have in Washington, D.C. They’ve got the army there and everything else. It looks terrible. What else are they going to change with our government?

Hypocrisy

Let me see if I got this straight. Joe Biden is calling Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz Nazis, and yet communist China has him in their pocket. That would be “hypocrisy of the utmost magnitude” — Nancy Pelosi’s words, of course.

Send them South

Biden calling for 20,000 National Guard troops is overkill. He’s trying to make Trump supporters look dangerous. He should be sending these troops to the Mexican border, where the real danger is.

Who to blame?

You know, this insurrection and rioting probably wouldn’t have happened if Pelosi, and Obama, and Clinton had just left Trump alone for four years instead of harassing him on TV and in the news all the time. The people are tired of it. They got sick of four years of bickering and cutting this man down. So they’ve got no one to blame for this but themselves.