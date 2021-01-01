Downhill fast

I would laugh if it wasn’t so sad. So many people are saying, “Oh, Biden is the answer!” and “He’s going to save this country!” and blah, blah, blah. Have you not looked at his dismal history since he’s been in government? Have you not looked at his background since he’s been in government, or before? It’s just unreal. You guys do not know facts, you do not know history and it’s going to be the country’s downfall.

Respect elders

I would challenge you all to take a lesson from the Native Americans. All of our elders are extremely important.

Only one side

It seems we spend much of our lives picking sides, trying to choose who’s the best, what’s the best side to be on. We go through our whole lives like that, and we don’t even stop to think about maybe we should try to be on the right side of God.

One or the other

Even if a landlord cannot evict you directly, if he owes money on the rental property and can’t pay it because you’re not paying rent, don’t you think the bank will evict you?

Cost of elections

Are party politics corrupt? The Georgia Senate races are being run at the cost of over $100 million each. Why?

Don’t buckle

When people who tell the truth get persecuted, it’s the same type as people who are persecuted for their religious beliefs. And we are in a time where everyone who stands their ground and stands up against what they see as wrong will be persecuted. It’s not an easy thing to deal with. It will take a lot of strength and character. Do not buckle under the pressure and go along with the crowd when you know something is not right.

In his shadow

I just noticed that Joe and his wife were informed about the blast in Nashville. I didn’t know that she was part of the cabinet. I wonder if she’s going to be the shadow president.

Only so much

We need to turn our school district over to Kansas City. They would do a much better job. Who’s going to pay for all these plans? You can only get so much money out of us.

Editor’s note: Be careful what you wish for. The Kansas City Public School District was one of eight in the state that received only partial state accreditation last year because of performance issues.

What about patients?

I’m calling about the coronavirus shots. Why don’t they give them to the people in the hospital that’s already there instead of the doctors? Maybe it could save their lives.