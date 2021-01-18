A high price

The thrift store mentioned in today’s paper also has some of the most expensive prices at a thrift store in town, so you have to wait until they’re having a sale to be able to afford to shop there. I don’t see how they’re helping people by charging such exorbitant on items that are given to them for free.

No explanation for locks

Why have the gates on the cemetery on Ashland Avenue been closed for almost three weeks? I have family buried there and I like to go visit their graves, but the gates are closed, locked, and there’s no information on a sign or anything explaining why. I hope I win the lottery so I can buy that cemetery and take it out of the distress its past management has run it into.

Empty newsstands

Well my opinion on current issues is that you can never find a paper anymore. The newsstands are always empty and I think it’s a disgrace that you’re here to print the news but we can’t get it.

In the Democrat’s hands

I am a man who spends a lot of time praying for peace. But that will not be up to me; it will be up to the Democratic party who is now in charge.

An abuse of power

I don’t think President Trump ever intentionally tried to get people to storm the Capitol like they did. But Nancy Pelosi did intentionally hold back eight months for a stimulus package that would help people on unemployment, people starving to death and losing their homes, for nothing but her own personal political power. That’s abuse of power. Now they’re going to waste a bunch of money impeaching Trump a second time. This country is a mess.

Won’t be fooled

I just wanted to say that I believe O.J. is innocent, Bigfoot and the Easter Bunny are real, and Biden won a fair and honest election with no fraud. Come on, now.

Stop wasting time

I’m wondering what’s going on, because I just heard on the radio that half a shipment of the vaccine had to be thrown out because it was contaminated. The driver that was handling it had COVID or something. As big as our government is, can’t we control that stuff a little better? … I’m demanding that a whole bunch of these people get replaced, not just Trump. Let’s get Pelosi out of there, and a few others who are wasting time instead of taking care of this virus and stuff. Let’s get people in there who can handle the job, and I don’t mean Joe Biden.

Don’t be a politician

I still remember the words of my dear, sweet, deceased grandmother. When we were all little, she told us, “If any one of you kids becomes a politician, I will disown you.” She didn’t care which party. She always figured that politicians were the lowest form of life on earth.