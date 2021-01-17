It’s our fault

Choosing callers’ messages that you know are incorrect just keeps misinformation going and continues the deep division in this country. As my father always told me, “Be a leader, not a follower.”

Who are they

I just want to know who the people are that keep electing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. That must be one giant moron cesspool.

For now

I’ve decided I’m going to protest at home, while that’s still legal.

Four-year effort

The Democrats did not spend the last four years trying to overturn a lawful election. They spent the last four years trying to get rid of a terrible, unprincipled tyrant who was our president.

Legal tender

I keep telling people, our country has no money. Don’t you understand that? It’s just a worthless piece of paper and it will stop sometime. Then who are you going to run to?

Standing up

At this time, I’d like to thank God for Sam Graves and Josh Hawley standing up for Missouri.

Choices

There are sheep, there are wolves, and there are shepherds. The choice is yours.

No love

Have you ever heard Trump say “we love you” to the health care workers fighting the pandemic? Have you ever heard him express sympathy for the 400,000 Americans dead or dying from COVID?

Tired of it

I am sick of Joe Biden and his bunch already — and he isn’t even president yet! He needs help, and so do we.

Vaccines for teachers

I guess with all the kids going back to school, teachers that haven’t been vaccinated, I guess that means the virus is dying out? Because the teachers haven’t got the shot yet but their classes has doubled? Hmm. Makes me wonder.

Changing minds

I see Biden came out with his relief for COVID. He’s already reneging on his promise that he made in Georgia when he said he would pass $2,000 checks. He’s reduced it by quite a bit. He’s already changing his mind. He’s not doing what he promised. Just like everything else, once they get in power, they change their minds. They don’t care about the little people.