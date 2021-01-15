Island paradise

I have a question for all the liberals that are out there cheering on these businesses and banks and everything else, saying, “You need to suppress people who have different views from you.” You think this is OK? You think this is America? Trying to destroy someone’s life or livelihood because they have a different opinion than you? I’d rather go live on a deserted island somewhere than deal with the nonsense in this country. It is just sad.

It comes around

I will show Biden and Harris the same respect that Democrats showed Trump and Pence for the last four years. I believe there are about 75 million other people who feel the same way.

Oath to protect

Some news jockey had the nerve to remind veterans and military members that they took an oath to protect the Constitution. Yes, we did — but that does not mean we took an oath to protect the Republicans or the Democrats. Or any insurgents who claim to be piously in the right when they know in their hearts they are wrong.

The Walter factor

Does anybody else feel like Jeff Dunham’s dummy, Walter, and Joe Biden could be twins?

Resign now

I see Pelosi blames “whiteness” for the violent protests at the Capitol. I think she has a point. All the power in Washington is concentrated in one organization whose leaders are two wealthy white men, Schumer and McConnell, and a wealthy white woman, Pelosi. In the name of eradicating the corrupt power of “whiteness,” I call on them to resign immediately.

In a flash

I wonder how many people realize how many of our rights will be taken away from us.

Slipping away

The law of averages shows us that nothing ever stays the same forever. This country has been at the top for years, but we have gotten too comfortable and lazy to stay in this position for much longer. We are not even ambitious enough or care enough to stop the direction we are going now. People are leaving it up to someone else to do it for us. It just doesn’t work that way, not to our advantage. At 86, I have seen the best years of our country just slip away.

Payback

Republican Liz Cheney is now going to vote for impeachment. Does this mean her daddy, Dick Cheney, wasn’t making millions of dollars off the military industrial complex while Trump was president? I guess it’s payback time.