Where’s your name?

The opinion column talks about how we shouldn’t cancel Trump’s social media accounts because “it’s best to keep all speech as transparent as possible,” yet you never put your name on your own conservative column. That’s about as untransparent as you can get.

Editor’s note: Greg Kozol, the Debate page editor, writes most of those editorials and has his name at the bottom of the printed page, along with the names of publisher David R. Bradley and director of news and content Steve Booher, both of whom provide advice and approval on editorial content.

Long march

Let’s see. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff and a boatload of other Congressional Democrats spent four years attempting to overturn the lawful election of President Trump. So when do their impeachments begin?

Time to resign

Sam Graves and Josh Hawley both voted to overthrow our government. They don’t believe in our form of government, and if they don’t, they should resign. If they don’t resign, their respective branches of government should expel them.

Banned words

I want to know if anyone reprimanded Nancy Pelosi for breaking her own rule. According to her rules, all she should have been able to say was, “I stand before you as a person.” That’s all. Instead, what she said was, “I stand before you as a mother, a daughter,” and probably 10 other words she has banned from the House floor.

Right attitude

Elizabeth Warren said, “I don’t want to kill Donald Trump, I just don’t want him as president.” She certainly had the right attitude.

A strong man

Kim Jong Un of North Korea has stated that he will resume nuclear missile testing because President Biden isn’t man enough to stop him. Folks, Trump was a strong man, and we’re going to wish we had him back after four years of Biden.

Vote them out

These politicians have lost their minds, Democrats and Republicans both. They have called in more military, National Guard, and everything else to Washington for their protection after what happened last week, as if they are more important than the rest of the Americans in this country. … Every last one of them needs to be voted out. They are not more important than the rest of us Americans. If anything, they are less important.

Turncoats

I was watching the House impeachment hearings against Trump, and the only thing clear to me is they’ve got a bunch of incompetent, narrow-minded, senile Democrats in there — and a few turncoat Republicans.