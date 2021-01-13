Road to Damascus

Finally! Michael Reagan has finally seen the light!

Divided we divide

This country is divided enough the way it is. If these Democrats pursue this impeachment noise, it’s only going to make things way worse.

Sad state

I find it extremely sad that the people who thought the pandemic would go away after the election are the same people who thought this was a rigged election.

Batteries included

For years, the only amendment the Democrats knew was the Fifth Amendment. Now they’ve discovered the 25th Amendment, and they act like a kid on Christmas Day with a new toy.

Keeping quiet

I saw the article “Area legislators mostly silent on impeachment.” Well, we’re talking about Roy Blunt and Sam Graves, both Republicans, Trump supporters. That’s the problem, they’ve kept quiet all these years. No one wanted to stand up against Trump. … Just remember, Mr. Blunt and Mr. Graves, when voting time comes you’re going to be voted out just like Trump.

California dreaming

I just found a solution to this whole mess: Take California out of the United States and let Nancy Pelosi run it the way she wants, and leave Donald Trump alone. Problem solved.

Hawley’s prospects

I see there’s considerable hate being cast at Josh Hawley because of his unusual stand toward the Electoral College and other things, but let me do a little prognosticating here: When his term is up, he will be reelected.

Parson’s view

In regard to Gov. Parson being sworn in, I didn’t hear anything — since he’s ex-law enforcement — did he ever condemn the violence in Washington? Did he express sympathy for the officers who died?

Editor’s note: The day after the Capitol was stormed, Parson said he condemned violence but thought that Trump should “absolutely not” be blamed for it, according to multiple news reports.

Sheep on parade

A characteristic of a cult is when someone does something that benefits the cult leader, even if it hurts him or her personally. Storming the Capitol and breaking numerous federal laws, while the leader is safe and watching TV, seems to meet this standard. And the people wearing masks are supposed to be the sheep?