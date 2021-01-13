Divided nation

The oldest and most successful military tactic that has ever existed is “divide and conquer.” It’s been used since the beginning of time. And the Democrats have done this forever, because they know it works. If we don’t stand shoulder to shoulder — black, white, brown, whatever — they will achieve their goal.

Silence, please

I’m just curious about when you guys are going to silence Ben Pecora, too.

Heard it before

You know, I don’t always agree with what everyone does, but among the African American community, they have a slogan that I totally agree with: No justice, no peace.

Getting blocked

You might think it’s funny that the tech companies are blocking Trump, but you are next, believe me. There won’t be anything to talk about if everything is blocked. Just wait and see.

Picking sides

Vice President Mike Pence not invoking the 25th Amendment and Republican lawmakers not signing on to impeach and remove Trump from office shows they are still on the side of Trump and not the Constitution. Even after Trump incited violence on the U.S. Capitol building. That shows you what despicable people they are.

Up next

Nancy Pelosi is once again worshipping at the feet of the golden calf of impeachment, and the everlasting political church of stunts. Next up for Nancy: censorship of opposing heresies.

Standing up

If people would get over their vitriolic hatred of President Trump and actually read Section 1 of the Constitution, they will see that it is the state legislature — not the governors, or election boards, or judges — who set how elections are run in the state. Josh Hawley stood up for the Constitution.

Thumbs up

Let me say that the Weekender was a fantastic paper. The sports page was equal to any you could want in the world. Great job! Keep up the good work.

Fool me once

To all the critics of Twitter: If you go into a crowded theater and yell “fire,” they might still sell you a ticket the next day. But if you do it over and over, at some point they will stop selling you one.